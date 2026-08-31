We asked our audience what rule they always break, and they just don’t care anymore. We got several funny and amusing responses, but a common one that many shared was jaywalking. So what are the penalties for jaywalking in Washington state? We’ll discuss that below.

Everyone Jaywalks…Right?

I’m not dumb, and I’m not careless. I may be lazy, especially when I’m out on my walks. But it seems like a lot of people are like that.

Photo by Krzysztof Hepner on Unsplash woman in black jacket and black pants walking on gray asphalt road during daytime

I do my best to stay on the sidewalk (when there is one available), and when there isn’t, I know to walk on the side of the street towards oncoming traffic. So I can see them coming. BUT, I usually don’t cross the street to get to the proper side just because there’s a sidewalk, especially when it’s not going to be in the direction that I’m heading (that might be hard to describe, but if you know, you know).

I don’t always cross at crosswalks because those are all the way over there, and I’m right here. But if it’s an intersection, especially a busy one, I stop, wait for the signal, and cross on the crosswalk. Like I said, I’m lazy, not dumb.

So what are the fines and rules of jaywalking?

Washington Law On Jaywalking

According to Washington State Law, RCW 46.61.240:

“Every pedestrian or person delivery device crossing a roadway at any point other than within a marked crosswalk or within an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection shall yield the right of way to all vehicles upon the roadway.”

Pretty straightforward: you should cross the street at a crosswalk, and if you don’t, make sure you’re yielding to the vehicles. Kind of a no-brainer. I do love how they had to add a rule in the Washington State Department of Transportation that pretty much says, ‘If a pedestrian is NOT in a crosswalk, they're not fair game.’ (I paraphrased).



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I may joke, but the risk of injury and fatality is very real. The WSDOT shared how between 2010 and 2019, traffic fatalities involving pedestrians increased by 62.5%.

How Much Could A Fine For Jaywalking Be

Laws, policies, and fines vary from city to city throughout Washington, but they usually range from $68 to $70; after you’re done with all the extra fees, it could get to $140 or more. It’s not seen as a crime in Washington, but more as a traffic infraction.

READ MORE: Washington Aims To Be One Of The Top Walking States

But with a legal bill over $100… I might have to stop being lazy when I’m out on my walks.