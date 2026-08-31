Washington Jaywalking Fines May Surprise You

Washington Jaywalking Fines May Surprise You

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

We asked our audience what rule they always break, and they just don’t care anymore. We got several funny and amusing responses, but a common one that many shared was jaywalking. So what are the penalties for jaywalking in Washington state? We’ll discuss that below.

Everyone Jaywalks…Right?

I’m not dumb, and I’m not careless. I may be lazy, especially when I’m out on my walks. But it seems like a lot of people are like that.

woman in black jacket and black pants walking on gray asphalt road during daytime
Photo by Krzysztof Hepner on Unsplash

I do my best to stay on the sidewalk (when there is one available), and when there isn’t, I know to walk on the side of the street towards oncoming traffic. So I can see them coming. BUT, I usually don’t cross the street to get to the proper side just because there’s a sidewalk, especially when it’s not going to be in the direction that I’m heading (that might be hard to describe, but if you know, you know).

I don’t always cross at crosswalks because those are all the way over there, and I’m right here. But if it’s an intersection, especially a busy one, I stop, wait for the signal, and cross on the crosswalk. Like I said, I’m lazy, not dumb.

So what are the fines and rules of jaywalking?

Washington Law On Jaywalking

According to Washington State Law, RCW 46.61.240:

“Every pedestrian or person delivery device crossing a roadway at any point other than within a marked crosswalk or within an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection shall yield the right of way to all vehicles upon the roadway.”

Pretty straightforward: you should cross the street at a crosswalk, and if you don’t, make sure you’re yielding to the vehicles. Kind of a no-brainer. I do love how they had to add a rule in the Washington State Department of Transportation that pretty much says, ‘If a pedestrian is NOT in a crosswalk, they're not fair game.’ (I paraphrased).


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I may joke, but the risk of injury and fatality is very real. The WSDOT shared how between 2010 and 2019, traffic fatalities involving pedestrians increased by 62.5%.

How Much Could A Fine For Jaywalking Be

Laws, policies, and fines vary from city to city throughout Washington, but they usually range from $68 to $70; after you’re done with all the extra fees, it could get to $140 or more. It’s not seen as a crime in Washington, but more as a traffic infraction.

READ MORE: Washington Aims To Be One Of The Top Walking States

But with a legal bill over $100… I might have to stop being lazy when I’m out on my walks.

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