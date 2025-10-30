Well, aliens from outer space were set to make contact yesterday (Wednesday, October 29th), and to many people’s surprise and disappointment, nothing happened. So what now?

What Was Supposed To and Didn’t Happen With Alien Contact

Earlier this year (back in July), an interstellar comet was discovered and named 3I/ATLAS, and it sparked theories by a Harvard astrophysicist, Dr. Avi Loeb. Increased reports of UFOs and talks about the 5.6 kilometers wide, 33 billion ton comet and alleged changes of it as it passed by the Sun at roughly 58 kilometers per second, raised many thoughts.

Could 3I/ATLAS be a regular comet?

Could it be a major catastrophe?

Could it be a major scientific breakthrough?

Could it be visitors from far away?

‘Take vacation before October 29th’ – Dr. Loeb

Why the suggestion? Because this was a weird comet. According to the International Business Times, the comet had unusual gas emissions, a tail that didn’t act the way a normal comet would, and an orbit that was just odd, and even suggested that it could be steered.

Why is October 29th so Important?

3I/ATLAS is now behind the Sun, making it invisible for a few weeks. Loeb (according to IBT) is still holding that this is a ‘make-or-break moment’. When it comes out from behind the Sun as predicted by NASA and other skywatchers, then it’s a regular (although interesting) comet and will show no harm to Earth. If something changes with its path, then get your tinfoil hats ready.



What Now, Washington?

If you were one of the many hoping to have proof of life beyond our planet today, it can be pretty disappointing. If you were hoping aliens would come and help us out, sorry to burst the bubble, it didn’t happen (at least not yet).

NOTE: This article is being written on the evening of Wednesday, October 29th. If extraterrestrials do make contact with us after the article is published, thank you, and please be nice and peaceful.

As far as the rest of us in the Evergreen State, what can we do? Breathe, get up and move your body, drink water, be kind, helpful, and respectful to one another.

https://m.economictimes.com/news/new-updates/noted-theoretical-physicist-says-the-world-will-know-if-there-are-aliens-in-three-days-from-today/amp_articleshow/124828398.cms

