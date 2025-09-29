With Halloween right around the corner and Thanksgiving down the street, you may want your house to look the creepiest it can be, but no time and energy can prevent that. There’s a solution that you might not have considered, and it might not scare your wallet when it comes to decorating your porch for the holidays.

You have people who will come in and clean your house, and others will come and decorate your house. There have been several television channels dedicated to things just like that (looking at you, HGTV and countless other DIY channel chasers).

porch with a hay bale and pumpkin and flowers on it. Brett Wharton via Unsplash loading...

But what about someone whose sole purpose is to come, decorate your porch, to give your house a little extra somethin’ somethin’ for the holiday? That’s right, there’s such a thing as a Porch Decorator.

What Is A Porch Decorator?

It is exactly what it sounds like. A company that you can hire to come in around Halloween and Thanksgiving to “Gourde” up the entry of your home. Give it that real fall appeal.

This is a big and booming business in Minneapolis, Denver, Texas, California, and elsewhere. So why not Washington? Well, we actually do have a few. The PNW Porch out of Tacoma, Pretty Porch in the Cle Elum area, Decorated Doorstep in the Tri-Cities (to name a few). But why not a few more!?!?

Think of your front porch adorned with pumpkins, hay bales, corn stocks, scarecrows, etc. These companies are getting bigger and bigger, even offering clean up after the holidays are over (if you’re willing to pay). Or save some money and time for next year, and just leave them set up (just like last year’s Christmas lights).

aging jack-o-lantern pumpkin on a porch Steve Lieman via Unsplash loading...

Would you be interested in hiring a Porch Decorating company to do a holiday makeover at your place? Is that the type of seasonal job you’d like to work at, or even start? Tap the App and share your thoughts. And a big thanks to Axios.com for lighting our jack-o-lantern on this new type of business.

