Happy National Siblings Day! How are you celebrating? Giving a noogie to your brother or your sister? How about a wedgie to your half-sister or brother? And we won’t even talk about the pranks involving Step-siblings (whole other websites devoted to that). A good way to celebrate is by pranking, and I’ll share with you my favorite prank that I pulled on my brother below.

A Little About National Siblings Day

National Siblings Day is not a federally recognized holiday (although groups are working to change that), but was conceived in 1995 by Claudia Evart ‘to honor the memory of her brother and sister.’

Brothers tsm/Timmy! loading...

I have many fond memories of all of my siblings. Well, technically I have 3 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law, 2 step-sisters, and one full-blood brother, named Chris, who is 6 and ½ years older than me.

Get our free mobile app

I’ve also celebrated National Brother’s Day (held on May 24th) and written in length about my love for my older brother. But, I felt for National Siblings Day, I should share a prank that I did on my brother that his wife and I still joke about today.

The Toasted Cheese Sandwich

Many years ago, my brother had some life/work balance issues, which turned into some sleep issues (all good now). But if he was comfortable and not focused, he would fall asleep. Usually, in the way that someone would sit down on the couch, turn on the TV, and be snoozing in a matter of minutes.



Giphy.com

One day, I came home from work (I lived with him and his wife for a few years) and found my brother asleep on the floor, and the house was filled with smoke. It was incredibly scary.

I checked his pulse, and as I did it, he started snoring. He was fine. I looked up and saw that he had left two toasted cheese sandwiches on top of the stove, which had been burning.

READ MORE: Yakima Man, No Baking Experience, Cooks Cupcakes, Doesn't Burn House Down!

I opened up all the doors and windows and aired out the house. He was still sleeping on the floor, so I let him sleep. Looking at the two sandwiches, he apparently had cooked one side and then flipped them. So only one side of each sandwich was burned.



Giphy.com

Being the prankster, I took the good halves of the sandwich, pressed them together, and enjoyed a meal. I put the burned halves together (so both sides were black as the night), put them on a plate, and set them on the dinner table. I closed up the house, and had to go back to work.

At some point, my sister-in-law came home, found him asleep on the floor, woke him up, and was confused by everything. My brother, realizing he had fallen asleep while cooking, jumped up to find everything fine, but then my sister-in-law started flipping him grief, “How do you burn BOTH SIDES of a sandwich?”

What Had Happened?

He started to cook the sandwich, our dog came over, so he sat on the floor to pet her, and fell asleep. I got home shortly after. I found this out about a week later when the topic came up, because he, for the life of him, thought he had made two sandwiches, and was confused how he could burn both sides. He didn’t realize how long he had been asleep.



Giphy.com

All in all, a scary situation that could have ended much, MUCH worse, but a funny, happy, and delicious end of the story. My prank was letting him think that he had only made the one sandwich and burned both sides for a couple of months. Teasing him about it several times, until I confessed my part in the incident.

Brothers with WWE Wrestlers tsm/Timmy! loading...

How have you pranked your sibling? Tap the App and share your tale.

Celebrities and Wrestling Check out these celebrities and their ties to professional wrestling Gallery Credit: Karolyi