Washington’s Top Brewery City Might Surprise You

Washington loves its breweries and everything that comes from them. Of course, the drinks, but also the jobs, and most importantly, the community that developed around any particular brewery.

From the people who make it to the people who enjoy it, the hard work and the fun times go hand in hand for many of these beloved brewery communities.

Which Washington Area Has the Most Breweries?

But which areas of Washington have the most? Which city or county can claim the top spot with the most breweries?

Is it the Yakima Valley? It is considered the heart of the hop industry in the U.S. (Over 70% of hop acreage is in Yakima County, according to USDA.gov). Is it somewhere else?

My friend and I got into a discussion, he being an alcohol aficionado and me not so much. I was thinking it was Central Washington, namely because of the above-stated fact. He placed his bet on Seattle. I laughed because that place is better known for coffee, not beer.

READ MORE: 7 Washington Made Beers & Sodas YOU NEED To Try

Is Seattle, Washington, really the top place for breweries? His argument dealt with population. With more people living in that city, it would make sense that more people equals the chance for more people brewing.

According to WashingtonBeerBlog.com, Seattle IS the city/region with the most breweries (per capita) than any other city in the country, with over 170 located within the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA).

Time to Trade Coffee for Craft Beer in Seattle?

Now that we know, we need to forget about the top Seattle brand coffees and maybe start focusing on another type of beverage. Besides, when was the last time you ever crushed a Starbucks cup into your forehead when the Seahawks made a touchdown?!?


