The Franklin County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution this week that urges the Benton Franklin County health District to ban mRNA vaccinations.

A resolution is non-binding and is not a law or ordinance.

Bill Sullivan has long advocated against mRNA vaccine technology from his seat on the Chelan Douglas Health District board and believes others will follow Franklin county's lead.

"I think Cowlitz County is going this direction, they're are showing good leadership. I would hope that our Chelan and Douglas County Commissioners and Health Board (Chelan Douglas) would be just as likely to show leadership and help lead the other portions of the state" --Bill Sullivan

The Franklin County resolution also urges the local health board to take action against mRNA vaccines from the list of child vaccine recommendations in Washington and to try and hold drug companies liable for any harmful effects from the genetic-based technology.

The Franklin County Board of Commissioners Resolution;

A recommendation that mRNA vaccines not be administered in Franklin County

County, and the state, until a number of county criteria are met. The county supports legislation that holds the companies that make the mRNA vaccines (or any other genetic technology) liable.

Requests the Benton Franklin Health District reviews then does a presentation on the adverse effects of gene therapy vaccines at a public meeting

The BFHD board to end funding for and promotion of gene therapy vaccines until the criteria laid out in the resolution is met.

Sullivan said the resolution by Franklin County Commissioners is encouraging.

"There is a new HHS Secretary and a new guard that is going to change policy at the federal level. This policy is going to roll down to the state level and onto the local level. The sooner these local magistrates get out ahead of it, the better off their constituents are going to be" --Bill Sullivan

Read More: Franklin County Resolution to end mRNA vaccinations