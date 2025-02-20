7 places to take a newcomer to Yakima
Here are 7 places I would definitely take someone who just moved to Yakima to experience.
#7:
EZ Tiger for Swanky Pad Thai and Cocktails or Mocktails!
#6:
Visit the YMCA and Rotary Aquatic Center for going down the water slide off the side of the building! It's so much fun!
#5:
There's no other place you could ever go for food, dancing, and watching the big game than a place that has a sniper sign outside. HA! Yakima Sports Center.
#4:
Have lunch at Ballesteri's. It's a diner experience with a modern setting, great food, and the friendliest customer service in town.
#3:
Orion Cinemas to see first-run movies without any screaming kids! This adults-only experience deserves ALL CAPS for YES, DO THIS! You can pick your own seats online, too!
#2:
This is one of the most unique things I think I've ever done in Yakima: the float spa! As far as I know, there's only one place in town to do it: Energy Massage & Float Spa on Tieton Drve past Abby's Pizza.
#1:
You've got to try a game of pickleball at Franklin Park! It is so much fun to play, even if you are an out-of-shape mama like me. If you play with your kids, let them chase after the ball instead of you (expert parenting tip).
For more great places and things to do in Yakima and Washington State, check out my other stories.
These Top 5 Golf Courses In Washington State Are Worth Checking Out
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Things to do in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Aly