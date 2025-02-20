7 places to take a newcomer to Yakima

Here are 7 places I would definitely take someone who just moved to Yakima to experience.

#7:

EZ Tiger for Swanky Pad Thai and Cocktails or Mocktails Google Street View loading...

EZ Tiger for Swanky Pad Thai and Cocktails or Mocktails!

#6:

YMCA and Rotary Aquatic Center for Going down the Slide Google Street View loading...

Visit the YMCA and Rotary Aquatic Center for going down the water slide off the side of the building! It's so much fun!

#5:

Yakima Sports Center on the Weekend Google Street View loading...

There's no other place you could ever go for food, dancing, and watching the big game than a place that has a sniper sign outside. HA! Yakima Sports Center.

#4:

Ballesteri'sCafe for Lunch Google Street View loading...

Have lunch at Ballesteri's. It's a diner experience with a modern setting, great food, and the friendliest customer service in town.

#3:

Orion Cinemas for Movies without Screaming Kids Google Street View loading...

Orion Cinemas to see first-run movies without any screaming kids! This adults-only experience deserves ALL CAPS for YES, DO THIS! You can pick your own seats online, too!

#2:

Float Spa for a Cool and Unique Experience to Relax Google Street View loading...

This is one of the most unique things I think I've ever done in Yakima: the float spa! As far as I know, there's only one place in town to do it: Energy Massage & Float Spa on Tieton Drve past Abby's Pizza.

#1:

Franklin Park for a Game of Pickleball Google Street View loading...

You've got to try a game of pickleball at Franklin Park! It is so much fun to play, even if you are an out-of-shape mama like me. If you play with your kids, let them chase after the ball instead of you (expert parenting tip).

For more great places and things to do in Yakima and Washington State, check out my other stories.

These Top 5 Golf Courses In Washington State Are Worth Checking Out Here are five golf courses in Washington State worth checking out Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals