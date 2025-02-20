7 places to take a newcomer to Yakima

Here are 7 places I would definitely take someone who just moved to Yakima to experience.

 

#7:

EZ Tiger for Swanky Pad Thai and Cocktails or Mocktails!

 

#6:

Visit the YMCA and Rotary Aquatic Center for going down the water slide off the side of the building! It's so much fun!

 

#5:

There's no other place you could ever go for food, dancing, and watching the big game than a place that has a sniper sign outside. HA! Yakima Sports Center.

 

#4:

Have lunch at Ballesteri's. It's a diner experience with a modern setting, great food, and the friendliest customer service in town.

 

#3:

Orion Cinemas to see first-run movies without any screaming kids! This adults-only experience deserves ALL CAPS for YES, DO THIS! You can pick your own seats online, too!

 

#2:

This is one of the most unique things I think I've ever done in Yakima: the float spa! As far as I know, there's only one place in town to do it: Energy Massage & Float Spa on Tieton Drve past Abby's Pizza.

 

#1:

You've got to try a game of pickleball at Franklin Park! It is so much fun to play, even if you are an out-of-shape mama like me. If you play with your kids, let them chase after the ball instead of you (expert parenting tip).

 

