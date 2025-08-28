🍎 Washington State has a great reputation for amazing foods and drinks

☕ This list will show you the foods and the best places locals recommend you get them.

🐟 Who would you put on this list?

No matter how long you've lived in Washington State, at some point, you're going to start recognizing which foods are considered by the locals to be classics.

Sure, when most of the country thinks about WA, they just picture the Space Needle and Seattle, but us insiders know there's a heckuva lot more than just Starbucks (which is considered one of the classic beverages that define WA State).

Before I moved here, I had no idea that I would end up becoming a wine and IPA snob, but here we are. I also didn't expect to fall in love with the Pacific Northwest and feel like it's my second home.

10 Classic Foods and Drinks That Define WA State

Washington Apple Cocktail

I had my first Washington Apple adult bevvy in the Rainbow Room in New York City. It is such a smooth and classic drink; no wonder Crown Royal turned it into a cocktail drink in a can. You can find them on the shelves of your closest liquor store and at Safeway groceries in WA.

Crown Royal Washington Apple Canadian Whisky Cocktail safeway.com loading...

Salmon

Get fresh Washington State salmon from most restaurants and fresh at the grocery deli!

Dungeness Crab

You will see a lot of Dungeness crab on restaurant menus in Washington, from salads to crab cakes and more!

Starbucks

Starbucks Coffee Is a classic WA State food and beverage Photo Credit USAMA AKRAM on Unsplash loading...

Most tourists love to stop for a hot coffee at the original Starbucks in Pike Place Market in Seattle.

Shrimp Louie

This salad delicacy was created in Spokane by a chef at the Davenport Hotel. Ask for it by name!

RELATED: This Legendary WA Seafood Recipe Needs a Comeback Now

Chukar Cherries

Once you've tried one, how much you wanna bet you will scoff at any other chocolate-covered cherry for the rest of your life? They are that good! Stop by the headquarters in Prosser and ask for a free sample!

Chukar Cherries Northwest Box of Chocolate-covered Cherries Chukar Cherries loading...

Tree Top Apple Juice

Selah is the "Apple Juice Capital," according to the huge mural I saw on the side of a building there. When you stop in at the Tree Top Visitors Center, tell them you want to try the best apple juice in the world. I bet you they will treat you really great after that!

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

Beecher's Handmade Cheese at Pike Place Market Photo Credit Google Street View loading...

A treat to eat inside the Sea-Tac airport. Some grocery stores in Washignton sell the prepared packed pasta dishes in the freezer aisle!

Cougar Gold Cheese

Speaking of cheese, there's only one place that created the hit sensation that is a well-kept Washington State secret delicacy: Cougar Gold cheese. It was created by students at Washington State University back in the day. If you're lucky, you can find a can for sale inside your local grocery store. If not, you can stop by the headquarters in Pullman.

Cougar Gold Cheese from WSU cougarcheese.wsu.edu loading...

Apples

Washington is best known for its amazing varieties of apples. The newest ones are hybrids from WSU, like the Cosmic Crisp, which is available in most grocery stores in Washington.