Calling all BIG BROTHER FANS! Read this if you are watching Big Brother 27!

When did you start watching Big Brother on CBS? Were you there for Season 1, when Eddie McGee took home the big prize? How about when Rachel won Season 13? (Spoiler Alert: The producers brought Rachel back for the newest season!)

More importantly for Washington State residents, did you watch Big Brother when one of our own was declared the winner? Yes, we've got several Big Brother celebrities!

Julie Chen-Moonves has been hosting Big Brother since the beginning in 2000.

Season Finale of Big Brother 6 Big Brother Host Julie Chen Moonves

Where Are All My Big Brother Fans Here in Washington?

Many fans have been keeping up with the four live feed cameras, which started on Sunday, July 13th. Super fans have been discussing the feed shenanigans on Twitter, Reddit, and Bluesky.

I have never watched one episode of Big Brother until this past Thursday, when the new season began. Now, I am obsessed with this show!

The Top 3 Big Brother Contestants from Washington State

Jag Bains Big Brother 25 from Omak WA

Jag Bains

Big Brother 25 (WINNER!)

Jag won Big Brother 25. He almost didn't get to the top spot of that season because he was kicked out earlier in the game. (He was saved by his teammate Matt, who gave him the Power of Invincibility.) Jag made history as the first Sikh Punjabi on the show. He hails from Omak.

Felicia Cannon Big Brother 25

Felicia Cannon

Big Brother 25

Felicia is originally from Tacoma but has lived in Atlanta for a long time. She made waves on Big Brother 25 with her lively personality, and she has been the oldest contestant so far on the show. Felicia and her alliance teammates hilariously referred to themselves as the "Bye-Bye B****es."

Hisam Goueli Big Brother 25

Hisam Goueli

Big Brother 25

The buff doctor from Seattle made quite an impression on his housemates in Big Brother 25. Many people consider him a villain for his cunning strategies on the show. He is a mental health doctor and doesn't mind sharing tips and tricks for protecting mental health and building muscles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hisam Goueli | Mental Health MD (@hisam.goueli)

There are no contestants from WA on Big Brother 27 (#bb27). Watch new episodes three times each week on CBS and catch the 4 camera live feeds on the "Live TV" section in the Paramount + app.

