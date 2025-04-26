Guy Fieri Loved the Noodles at Restaurant in Oregon So Hard, He Put Them on His Food Show

There are lots of lists where you can check out which restaurants Guy Fieri has stopped by to grab a bite in "Flavortown", but I haven't seen any featuring the popular noodle shop in Oregon. He drove all the way out there to get a cooking lesson from a restaurant chef.

You know a roadway with a diner, drive-in, or dive doesn't hate to see him coming! LOL.

Noodles aren't wild, by any means, but the way this one Portland spot makes it has quite the reputation. It was only a matter of time before Guy Fieri showed up in his lil' red convertible corvette!

Guy Fieri in Portland OR at Frank's Noodle Shop Food Network Food Network via YouTube loading...

It seems like Guy Fieri is the Wild Plate of Food Whisperer.

If you love noodles made from scratch and/or Chinese food, you're in for a treat, so keep reading!

The next time you take a trip to Portland and want to eat in a place where all the locals rave about, check out this restaurant here:

Fieri Says You Can Get 'Real Deal Off the Hook Noodles' at Frank's Noodle House

Frank's Noodle House Portland Guy Fieri Google Street view loading...

On Season 18, Episode 5, Frank's Noodle House was featured on Diner's, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Things Guy learned: how to hand-pull noodles from scratch!

Things I learned: Guy Fieri has a fraternity brother named Pete who lives in Portland. (What a fun way to mix business with pleasure!)

Frank's Noodle Shop is at 822 NE Broadway in Portland. Closed on Sundays!

Watch the episode here.

See some of the other great eats in the Pacific Northwest that Fieri loves.

The 6 Best Washington Backroads for a Relaxing Road Trip