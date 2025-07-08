My message to teens in Central WA who are under age 16 who are looking for a job: You have to consider whether you’re in it for the money or whether you’re trying to enjoy the fun privilege of finally being legally old enough to get a job.

My 14-year-old daughter Willow has been dying to work at our local movie theater. Sorry, kiddo, you have to be at least 16 years old to work there, according to the employment section on their website.

Most “fun” places that younger teens want to work at in Washington, like Claire’s, Domino’s Pizza, or the grocery store, won’t even hire anyone younger than 16.

That makes it tough for the young ones who want to start earning their own money, but they just have to keep up the job hunt and not give up! It’s like I’ve learned (the hard way) the right opportunity will come along in ways you will least expect them to!

The WA State Labor Laws for Teens Under 16

While some states are trying to make it acceptable to force teens to work long hours (**cough, Arkansas**), if you’re under 16 in Washington, you’re only allowed to work up to 3 hours during the school week. Employers aren’t allowed to make you work before or after certain hours (the current law is, you can work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.) You also can’t work more than 8 hours on the weekends.

Before I reveal the six jobs I found for you, I’ll pass along some words of wisdom that I gave to my own child, advice that she and other teens under 16 need to work on and LEARN HOW TO DO before creating a resume and going on the job search.

1. Providing Great Customer Service: This means smiling and being nice when you don’t want to and dealing with rude customers and/or people you don’t like!

2. Dealing with Mean Bosses: You think it’s rough when your parents tell you to do something you don’t want to do, like clean up your room or do your homework? Then you better brush up on following orders because your boss isn’t paid to be “nice” to you and will fire you if you don’t do what they ask!

3. Being Prompt: If you oversleep for school, you might get a stern talking to and a tardy slip, but if you’re late for the job one too many times, you can get fired or, worse, burn bridges without intending to!

4. Having Good Hygiene and Dressing Appropriately: Going to school in your flannel jammie pants, a wrinkly t-shirt with stains on the front, unbrushed teeth, and no deodorant might be accepted at your middle and high school, but if you carry on like that at your paying J-O-B, they’ll terminate your little butt faster than you can say “Chicken Jockey!”



Here are Six Job Ideas for Teens Under Age 16 in Central WA:

1 . WA State Ecology Youth Corps (beginning Summer 2026)

2 . Train to be a Camp Counselor at Camp Dudley (you’ll have to pay for the 2-week training, though) for ages 14-15

3 . Ask a local restaurant if they are looking to hire anyone to help in the kitchen.

4 . Yakima Family Fun Center

5 . State Fairs

6 . Concession Stands at Local Swimming Pools

If all else fails and you keep running into a brick wall with no job offers, ask your parents and friends’ parents if they know of anyone willing to hire you for part-time and summer work!

My first job was being a shampoo girl at Tammy’s Beauty, a local hair salon down the street from my house in Tennessee. I am forever grateful that Mrs. Tammy took a chance on me and gave me the opportunity to see if I would be a great fit for a career in the hair & beauty industry (turns out years later that I’m not, ha).

