You’ve really got to be careful out there, friend! The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning to watch out for: a romance scam involving your cell phone, as USA Today cautions.

I almost fell victim to a romance scam, and I tend to think of myself as a savvy (and saucy) person. So, if I could nearly fall for some scammy shenanigans then I know you possibly could, too!

I met my scammer through a dating app. He seemed like a decent guy. He told me he was a ship mechanic and he and the crew were embarking on their way to Scotland to drop off some cargo. We exchanged phone numbers, he called me every evening from his cabin on the ship, and he said he couldn’t wait to meet me in person when his itinerary ended by the end of that month.

What tipped me off that he was a scammer was when he said that I was "his girlfriend now." I had literally just met him in the app two weeks before. It was all moving way too fast!🚩#1!

The second red flag was when he asked me if he could have his friend mail his things to me at my address. He said his friend in London was keeping his personal belongings for him until his return but meeting me made him decide to fly straight to see me in Washington State. Mmhmm, yeah, right, SURE.



I asked him what was in his luggage and he said a laptop and 2 gold watches.

“I’m going to stop you there!” I told him.

It all sounded very scammy and I didn’t want some strange dude’s (possibly stolen) belongings showing up at MY house! I blocked his number immediately. Scam crisis averted.

Had I accepted his “belongings” it could have been stolen property and then I would have been unknowingly involved in an international crime. I would have been his “money mule!”

💔Don't Fall for It: Romance Scams Are Sweeping Across WA State

The latest romance scam to be careful about is if someone texts you and then you reply back that they have the wrong number. That’s their cue to try to flirt with you and if they are successful at that, they’ll soon try to scam you out of your money. These newest text phone scammers have flirtatious skills that they use to eventually pry your credit card number(s), too.

“Scammers often claim to be in the military or working overseas to explain why they can’t meet you in person. Over a short period of time, the scammer builds a fake relationship with you, exchanging photos and romantic messages, even talking on the phone or through a webcam.” - Better Business Bureau

The Fool-Proof to Avoid Falling for ANY Romance Phone Scam

If you don’t want to get “got” by any romance scammers, it’s simple: DON’T text back if an unknown number texts you. This includes someone texting you, “hello” or “how are you today?” I just got one of those scam texts this morning!

Get more fool-proof tips from the Better Business Bureau.

