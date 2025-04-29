Did you know the oldest city in Washington is right past Dupont and Lakewood? It's not too far from Tacoma either.

Let's visit Steilacoom, Washington and see five fun things to do while you're there.

Steilacoom is Washington's Oldest City Peter Robbins on Unsplash loading...

Welcome to Steilacoom, the oldest city in Washington State

If you are going, what the heck is a Steilacoom and where in the world is it (like I did), it's okay, I'm here to give you a peek into a beautiful small town in Washington that's 171 years old.

Steilacoom belonged to the Steilacoom Tribe. Explorers arrived in 1792, colonizers showed up eight years later, and less than half a century later, American and British pioneers settled in the town around 1854.

Steilacoom WA Google Maps loading...

Travel to get to Steilacoom back in the 1800s meant you had to either board a train, ride a carriage, arrive on foot, or travel by ship to reach the Puget Sound. These days, you can get there by ferry or drive (you can also use a bike if you're into that sort of thing).

Train tracks were built in Steilacoom in 1873. Today, you can hear freight trains rolling through the town 24 hours a day.

Steilacoom WA was founded in 1854 Ben Soyka on Unsplash/Canva loading...

Here are 5 Fun Things to Do in Steilacoom, WA

Besides enjoying gorgeous sunsets and enjoying the peaceful town vibes, you can:

1. Visit the beach at Sunnyside Park. It's even dog-friendly!

2509 Chambers Creek Rd

2. Grab some grub and a pint at the local pub, Steilacoom Pub & Grill.

1202 Rainier St

3. Take your pup for a walk and some off-leash playtime at the Steilacoom Dog Park.

8714 87th Ave SW

4. Stop to enjoy the spectacular view while you eat some local seafood and/or that "blackberry/ice cream thing" at Topside Bar and Grill.

215 Wilkes St

5. Do a marathon, like the annual 4th of July run and Street Fair.

9 Tiny Washington State Towns That Seem Abandoned No, the zombie apocalypse has not started. You are just driving through some of the smallest towns in Washington State.