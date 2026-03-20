Who needs Vegas when you’ve got a bit of The Strip and Fremont Street right here in your own Washington State back yard? I’ve put together a list of 20 tribal casino resorts that have everything from luxury spas to games for the high rollers, pristine hotel rooms (some with gorgeous views of mountains and beaches), and A-Lister entertainment!

Whether you need a staycation or a place to celebrate fun life events, our tribal casinos hit the jackpot, pun intended.

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Vegas Vibes Without The Airfare

You can let loose and feel like you’ve just stepped off the plane, scrambled your way through the Harry Reid Airport, past all the rideshare lanes in the parking garage and made your way to a little bit of The Strip, or perhaps Fremont Street.

Trust me, I would love to take a Vegas trip, but right now, the price of flights and hotel rooms are sky-high. Plus, who wants to deal with ridiculously priced baggage fees, expensive parking fees, overpriced airport food, and mediocre hotel rooms? That stuff adds up!

Instead, you could take a more affordable road trip to one of Washington’s pretty spiffy casino hotel resorts with amenities that put some Vegas hotels to shame!

Some casino resorts have just finished revealing new expansions, like Legends Casino’s new oasis Sage Spa, Snoqualmie Casino’s new luxury tower, and Tulalip’s recent expansion—giving you more reasons to play AND stay here in Washington.

In fact, if you haven’t been to Legends lately, they have added a new seafood boil night to their buffet options-ask me how I know!

Visiting Washington State? Here Is a List of Casino Resorts to Play AND Stay

Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish

12 Tribes Omak Casino Hotel in Omak, WA

Angel of the Winds Casino Resort in Arlington, WA Angel of the Winds Casino Resort in Arlington, WA. Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

Angel of the Winds Casino Resort in Arlington

Emerald Queen Casino in Fife and Tacoma

ilani Casino in Ridgefield

Little Creek Casino in Shelton

7 Cedars in Sequim

Lucky Eagle Casino and Hotel in Rochester

Mistequa Casino Hotel in Chewelah

Muckleshoot Casino Hotel in Auburn, WA Muckleshoot Casino Hotel in Auburn, WA. Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

Muckleshoot Casino Hotel in Auburn

Quinault Beach Resort & Casino in Ocean Shores

Sholwater Bay Casino in Tokeland

Silver Reef Casino in Ferndale

Skagit Valley Casino Resort in Bow

Snoqualmie Casino & Resort in Snoqualmie

Spokane Tribe Casino & Resort in Airway Heights

Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Suquamish

Swinomish Casino and Lodge in Anacortes Swinomish Casino and Lodge in Anacortes, WA. Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

Swinomish Casino and Lodge in Anacortes

The Point Casino in Kingston

Tulalip Resort Casino in Tulalip

Jackpots, Concerts, and Bliss - See a List of WA’s Casino Resort Concerts Coming Up in 2026