There has been a bit of a resurgence of arcades in the last decade or so. What once was the go-to hangout spot in many malls and pizza parlors across the nation is now taking the demographic that grew up with them in the '80s and '90s and now have bars that also have these classic video games.

It's a can't-lose combination when it's done right.

There are several you can visit here in Washington State. here's a list of great ones you can check out any time you're in one of these towns.

Round 1

Tukwila, WA



Round 1 is great as it features newer arcade games, plenty of crane games to win prizes and also features bowling and even karaoke. Plenty to do here at Southgate Mall.

Dave and Busters

Bellevue, WA



Often referred to as a 'grown-up chuck e. cheese', this place is great as it has amazing food and is family friendly along with all the fun games you can play.

Gameworks

Seattle, WA



Gameworks was the first new arcade I heard of when they started bringing in more and more new games to the United States from Japan (Dance Dance Revolution, etc). Glad to see it's still there in downtown Seattle.

8-bit Arcade Bar

Renton, WA



Plenty of great arcade machines and pinball on a cool block in Renton, WA.

Power Up Arcade Bar

Kennewick, WA



Across from Columbia Center Mall you'll find Tri-Cities first arcade bar.

Add-a-Ball

Seattle, WA

If you love pinball, Add-a-Ball is a must on your journey.

Time Warp

Seattle, WA



Very neat spot to check out.

Dorky's Arcade

Tacoma, WA



After a quick trip to Dorky's in Tacoma you'll see why it's a favorite spot in town for many.

'90s Toys That Spark Instant Childhood Memories This '90s nostalgia is sure to make you feel like a kid again. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman