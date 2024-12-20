Save Big: The Top 2 Cheapest Budget Grocery Stores in WA

With all the recent talk of the failed grocery store merger between Krogers and Albertsons/Safeway, I thought it might be a good idea to look at the cheapest grocery stores we have here in Washington State.

I'm all about saving money, so I'm sure I have a "club card" at all the major popular grocery stores we have, namely Wrays IGA, Safeway, and Fred Meyer.

Walmart is known for being one of the cheapest places to buy food and household items. Sadly, Walmart does not have a club card. Just think of how many club card points we could get if they did!

I tend to avoid the pricier grocery stores in Washington, like QFC, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Hager. It helps that none of those expensive grocery stores are in towns near me, though.

After you consider Walmart, there are two other hidden gem grocery stores where you can save an unbelievable amount of money on food: Winco and Grocery Outlet.

WINCO

Winco is one of the cheapest grocery stores in washington state Winco Edmonds via Google Maps loading...

This employee-owned store is a great spot to buy food in bulk. It's always packed when I go there. Just note: not all Winco stores will accept credit cards. I found this out the hard way and had to put back my whole cart filled with food. It was an embarrassing moment that I'll never forget!

GROCERY OUTLET: Bargain Market

Grocery Outlet: One of the Cheapest Grocery Stores in WA Grocery Outlet Yakima via Google Maps loading...

You can find great deals at Grocery Outlets. My only complaint is that you almost never find the same things twice. They don't stock certain common items you would find in a bigger grocery store, like spaghetti noodles (ask me how I know). They do have amazingly low prices on staples in my pantry, like breads, chips, wine, nuts, and cheeses.

Which of these two grocery stores is the cheapest place to buy groceries?

I'm going with Winco but I'll let you decide!

