With news that stores like Amazon Fresh and iconic restaurants like TGIFridays, and Red Robin are closing locations, even here in Washington, along comes great news that an elusive fast-food restaurant has its sights on opening a location here in the PNW.

This restaurant is so elusive that it only has locations in the UK, Tokyo, West Hollywood, Las Vegas, Venice Beach, Los Angeles, and Glendale. Now it's coming to Seattle!

The Name Sounds Naughtier Than It Really Is

When I first heard about Eggslut restaurants, I did a double take. There I was, on vacation in one of my favorite cities, walking down Las Vegas Blvd early one morning, and my feet were throbbing in pain from all that walking. I stopped to rest, then looked up at a very long line of people waiting to order breakfast. I saw the restaurant's sign and giggled.

Eggslut. The name sounds naughty, but the food definitely isn't!

Melrose Market Eggslut Seattle Melrose Market Eggslut Seattle, Google Street View/Canva loading...

I tried one of their breakfast sandwiches before: The Bacon, Egg, and Cheese, hold the bacon--and the ketchup! I'm not sure if it was the Vegas ambiance or the fact that I was starving, but the sandwich was great. The soft, warm brioche bun was the cherry on top.

I also tried the Truffle Hashbrown just to say that I tried it. I felt kind of fancy eating it!

"TRUFFLE HASHBROWN - mini seasoned hashbrowns tossed in duck fat and finished with truffle rosemary salt" - Eggslut Menu

Popular in-demand fast-food spot is opening a new location in WA Mel Leavey via YouTube/Canva loading...

Where is the Eggslut Seattle location?

Eggslut's Instagram page says to stay tuned for more info about their new location they're planning for the Capitol Hill neighborhood, as the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reported last week.

People who live within short driving distance to the Seattle area are so lucky; they have so many other cool restaurants I wish were near me in my small Washington town, like Voodoo Doughnuts, Shaq's Big Chicken, and the former Seattle Seahawks-owned upscale restaurant Legions Sportsbar!

