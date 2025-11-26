Thanksgiving in North Central Washington means family, friends, good food, and for many, skiing and snowboarding at Mission Ridge.

Traditionally, Mission Ridge opens on Thanksgiving Weekend every year. Unfortunately, that probably won't happen this year despite recent snow, according to spokesperson Tony Hickock.

Why Warm Weather Is Causing Problems

"We saw an unnaturally warm and rainy November," Hickock said. "As of right now, we're kind of 'to be determined' on when opening day for the 2025-2026 winter season is. Honestly, things just aren't coming together well for this weekend."

Latest Snowfall and Snowmaking Efforts

The latest report said Tuesday morning saw natural snowfall and snow guns firing across the mountain, and crews are taking advantage of every snowmaking window. The Ridge is expecting more natural snowfall this week, but slightly warmer temperatures may limit production at times.

What a Weekend Cooldown Could Mean

Hickock hopes a major cooldown this weekend will dramatically improve snowmaking conditions.

"We see some really cold temps up on the mountains this weekend," Hickock said. "If we don't open this weekend, we'll be targeting Dec. 5 as opening day for the 2025-2026 season."

The Chair 5 Pub is still open this weekend for folks wanting to escape the Thanksgiving holiday buzz.