Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is officially opening for the 2025-26 season this Thursday, Dec. 4.

READ MORE: Thanksgiving Opening Unlikely at Mission Ridge

Cold Temps Boost Snowmaking Efforts

After an unseasonably warm and rainy November, the Resort said a sustained stretch of cold temperatures allowed snowmaking and grooming teams to make progress across the mountain over the past week.

“Seeing our teams rally these last several days has been incredible,” said Matt Neubauer, General Manager at Mission Ridge. “Snowmaking, grooming, vehicle maintenance—every department has been working around the clock to take advantage of every single cold window. Opening on Thursday is a testament to their grit, teamwork, and dedication to providing our community with the opportunity to ski and ride as soon as possible.”

What Will Be Open on Day One

Get our free mobile app

The resort will kick off the season with a limited opening on Chair 1, The Wenatchee Express (Chair 2), and the Pika Peak Rope Tow. Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Open terrain will be limited to Sunspot, Tumwater, Mimi, and the Pika Peak beginner's area.

Spokesperson Tony Hickock said it is hard to know exactly when the rest of the mountain will open, but crews are in the process of moving snow guns to other areas of the mountain.

"We do need help from Mother Nature," Hickock said. "Hopefully, next week forecasts will start looking more favorable for natural snowfall."

Night Skiing Schedule Begins in December

Hickock added that night skiing will kick off the weekend of Dec. 19 and 20. There will be night skiing daily from Dec. 26-Jan. 3, then the resort will slide into the Wednesday-Saturday night skiing schedule.

All services will be open, which include: Chair 5 Pub, Midway Lodge, Rentals, Retail, and lessons.