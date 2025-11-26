Police in Grant County are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Moses Lake.

READ MORE: Chelan Chase Ends in Arrest

Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 4800 block of Stratford Road around 10:15 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man inside a car with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took him to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake.

Get our free mobile app

Police arrested 28-year-old Darwin Tejada Martinez from Seattle, who was also inside the car.

Tejada Martinez faces a charge of first-degree assault.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.