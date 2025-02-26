**UPDATE: Y'all, I am not well. I am ready to cry. JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts is literally my favorite store. I just made some updates to this article that I originally wrote in March 2024.

When I first reported about the possibility of JoAnn Fabrics going into bankruptcy last month, I wasn't scared because businesses file for bankruptcy all the time. The only thing is, as far as we knew, they didn't have any plans to close ALL of the stores in Washington state.

Typically, the stores find somebody to swoop in to save the day and buy them out so that the store can remain a fixture in the community. I had started getting a little worried because I was seeing all these coupons from JoAnn in my email, talking about, "Hey, it's 70% off! Hey, there's all these coupons!"

Normally, JoAnn is stingy with some of their coupons, so I was like, hmm, something's up. My Spidey Senses were pointing toward the sad face emoji.

😔

And sure enough, JoAnn officially filed for bankruptcy, announced they were closing over 500 stores including ones here in Washington and Oregon. This week, the company made the decision to close all JoAnn locations-period.

I go to my local JoAnn's all the time, even if it's just to walk up and down the aisles and just stare at all the pretty fabrics. *screams* When they close down the store, I'll be so devastated.

Is there a silver lining to JoAnn Fabrics closing?

I got to thinking, hold up, there are some other places where I (we) can find not only fabrics, but a lot of the other arts and crafts things I need and crave. One of the places is pricey, but they have a great selection. Another is hella cheap, but their fabric selection is kind of, blah. And the other one, I haven't even been to yet!

So, if you, too, have been feeling distraught hearing the news about JoAnn Fabric going out of business, you are not alone!

Here you go: four other places in Washington (and Oregon) to get fabric (and possibly arts and crafts, too).

(Note: Michael's doesn't carry fabrics, so I'm not listing them as a source to go.)

Fabric Stores Yakima WA Canva loading...

The Quilter's Cafe

The Quilters Cafe in Yakima The Quilters Cafe via Google Maps loading...

Whenever you're close to Yakima, stop in to buy some fabric from the friendly owners at The Quilter's Cafe (4001 Summitview Ave Ste 21). Tell 'em that Reesha on the Radio sent you and that I said, "Hi!"

Other Quilt Stores Near You

Stitch n Quilt Tieton Dr Stitch n Quilt, Google Street View loading...

Sisters Quilt Shop in Chehalis (476 N Market Blvd) is a popular stop for getting fabrics in Washington State.

Walmart Supercenters

Walmart SuperCenter Yakima Walmart SuperCenter Yakima, Google Street View loading...

Some Walmart locations have gotten rid of their bulk fabric sections, but they still sell fat quarters and other options on bolts.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Yakima Hobby Lobby via Google Maps loading...

Some people choose to shop at Hobby Lobby to get their fabrics and other crafts. (They do sell zippers pretty cheap; I'll give them that, ha!)

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree in Yakima WA Google Street View loading...

Did you know you can find some fabric, yarn, and a few notions at the dollar store? I recently discovered this!

