Do you want to live where all the "cool kids" are? The ones who don't even blink when it's time to pay the check in a restaurant. The people who always show up at VIP events and their names are on "the list." The folks who can easily afford to pay nearly three grand for a high-rise studio apartment (plus the pet and tenant parking fees) at a luxe and coveted spot like The Bravern.

Or where the excited tourists love to roam, mixed in with in-state travelers who drove up for the day for great shopping in stores they don't have back home in small-town Washington or to play at the Lucky Strike.

Somebody please don't wake me up, I'm daydreaming again, pretending I'm living in the hottest zip code in Washington!

98004 is the Hottest Zip Code in WA State

The reason why zip code 98004 is so hot right now is because of all the world-class shopping and variety of things to do there in Bellevue.

You could be checking out the newest downtown art installations in the BelRed Arts District or hobnobbing with former Seattle Seahawks players-turned-restauranteurs at Legions Sports Bar one minute, shopping at The Container Store in Bellevue Square mall the next or end up making your own ceramics inside a museum that has its own kiln studio!

Bellevue is just that hot! Ask me how I know! Niche.com told me so, but they merely confirmed what I already knew instinctively.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bellevue, WA

How Far Is Bellevue from Seattle?

Take the 520 Bridge for the scenic route or get off at the one of the Bellevue exits on the 405 and I-90.

On I-405 (north–south through Bellevue):

Exit 9 – NE 4th St / NE 8th St (Downtown Bellevue)

Exit 11 – SE 8th St / Lake Hills Connector

Exit 12 – SE 38th St / Factoria Blvd

Exit 13A/B – I-90 East/West

Exit 14 – 112th Ave SE / Coal Creek Pkwy

On I-90 (east–west into Bellevue):

Exit 9 – Bellevue Way SE

Exit 10A – I-405 North (Kirkland/Everett)

Exit 10B – I-405 South (Renton)

Exit 11A – 148th Ave SE (Bellevue College area)

Exit 11B – 156th Ave SE / Eastgate

Exit 13 – W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE

Is Bellevue Family Friendly?

Yes, it's very family friendly. Fun kids' activities include visiting the Kids Quest Children's Museum (1116 108th Ave NE) or the gorgeous Bellevue Botanical Garden (pictured below).

Another popular family activity happens in the winter: The Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink will be open from November 21st through January 19, 2026.

See the Visit Bellevue website for more family ideas.

What Is the Traffic Like?

Brutal during rush hour every day of the week, but it gets somewhat light in the evenings after 7 p.m.

Can You Get Around Without a Car?

Yes. There is also a city bus and a rail station.

Is Bellevue Pet-Friendly?

Yes!

Other hot zip codes in Washington include 98001 (Seattle), 98119 (Queen Anne, Seattle), 99202 (East Central Spokane), 98225 (South Bellingham), and 98926 (City of Ellensburg).

