Amazon Prime Has Officially Ended This Quirky, Yet Popular Service

The last time I used this super cool but admittedly quirky Amazon Prime perk was when I ordered several pairs of sunglasses. So, instead of running around and hitting various stores while out and about, I just ordered them on Amazon Prime. After checking myself out in the mirror, I kept this hot pair of silver and white Moncler sunglasses.

Have you ever used that Amazon perk where you can try various items for free for seven days? You return what you don't want, and Prime automatically charges your credit card on file for what you keep after the seven-day trial period.

"Try It Before You Buy It" has been around for a few years; however, it's no longer available. What a bummer. I admittedly didn't use it much, but it was one of those things that's nice to know it's there.

There was not a dent in your wallet unless you kept something.

According to The Independent website, the reason Amazon Prime removed this much-loved perk is because fewer and fewer members were using it. The company blames AI.

Given the combination of Try Before You Buy only scaling to a limited number of items and customers increasingly using our new AI-powered features like virtual try-on, personalized size recommendations, review highlights, and improved size charts to make sure they find the right fit, we’re phasing out the Try Before You Buy option.

Don't worry, though. You can still return items for free; you just have to wait a few days for the refund to appear on your card.

