Generally one never wants to describe anything they put into their mouth as “a hellish experience.” But in this case, that’s actually what McDonald’s is going for.

That’s because their latest movie tie-in food is “Nether Flame Sauce,” inspired by the Nether dimension of Minecraft and, by extension, A Minecraft Movie starring Jack Black. And what, you might ask, is Nether Flame Sauce? Well, according to the description on McDonald’s website it is “a limited-edition hot sauce inspired by the Nether – with crushed red pepper and flaming cayenne, balanced with hints of garlic and sweetness.”

The label, complete with blocky Minecraft lettering, is red. The plastic cup is red instead of the standard white. And, yes, the sauce itself is quite red.

McDonald’s also has Minecraft Happy Meals and adult collectibles — but if you’re familiar with this website, you know that I concern myself solely with the ingestion of cinematic-related victuals. If a movie has a tie-in food, I must eat it in the name of journalism (and masochism). So this morning I headed over to my local McDonald’s, ordered a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets, and returned with my voxel-related prize: A serving of Nether Flame Sauce.

You can watch my taste test below:

While I generally prefer the decidedly not-spicy (and, frankly, not at all sour) McDonald’s Sweet ’N Sour sauce on my nuggets, I am partial to spicy things in general. And I will say: I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the flavor of this hot sauce. It is spicy, without being too overwhelming. Even now, several minutes after I finished my Nether Flame Sauce, my mouth is still pleasantly tingly with the lingering heat.

I can’t say I detected much of the promised “hints of garlic and sweetness,” but I can also say I didn’t necessarily miss them. In fact, if Nether Fire Sauce wasn’t just a limited-time menu item themed to a Jason Momoa movie, I would absolutely get it again, and maybe even alternate it with Sweet ’N Sour in my nugget sauce rotation. For a condiment inspired by an infernal dimension, that feels like a solid win to me.

