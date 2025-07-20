‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer Teases an Epic Conclusion

It's the end of an era for Stranger Things fans as the final season is just months away from premiering, and we've finally got an official teaser trailer for Season 5 of the Duffer Brothers’ smash hit Netflix sci-fi series.

Released online Wednesday (July 16), the epic trailer gives fans a sneak peek at what's to come this final season — and it's all very mysterious, action-packed, and emotional as the town of Hawkins finds itself under invasion by both the Upside Down and the U.S. government.

The teens hole up at an old radio station! Kids cower in a bunker! The hairs stand up on the back of Will's neck! Hopper tosses some grenades! Slimy Demodogs chase our heroes! And there's lots of tears and frightened embraces as the gang prepares for their final battle with Vecna, who makes a brief and menacing appearance at the end of the clip.

Watch the first official Stranger Things Season 5 trailer below:

Revealed online yesterday (July 15), the ominous new poster for the upcoming season promises “One Last Adventure” — exactly nine years after the series first debuted on Netflix.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will pick up after the events of Season 4, which began streaming in two parts on Netflix in May and July of 2022, respectively.

Here is Season 5’s official synopsis reads:

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

In Season 4, Eleven, AKA Jane Hopper, and her pals in Hawkins, Indiana battled the evil, otherworldly mastermind Vecna, who triggered the opening of a portal between the real world and the hellish Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 5, which officially wrapped production in December 2024, will be released in three parts: The first four episodes will hit Netflix on November 26, the next three episodes will begin streaming on Christmas (December 25), and the series finale will air on New Year's Eve (December 31).

Episodes will be available to stream beginning at 5PM PT/8PM ET on their respective dates.

Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix on July 15, 2016.

