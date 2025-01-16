Washington has a cost of living average high above the national average.

Taxes, fees, and the cost of goods rack up bills quickly.

While the state ranks highly for its aggressive monetary policies, it's not the worst.

Scenic, innovative, progressive: those three words are what comes to mind first when I think about Washington State. But apparently I need to add one more word to that list: expensive.

Where does Washington State rank in the cost of living?

The truth is, Washington State is the eighth highest in the United States when it comes to the cost of living. According to 610 KONA, our average monthly bill is $400 higher than the national average. Washington also has one of the highest grocery bills in the nation.

Is Washington State "robbing you blind"?

YouTube creator and podcaster World According to Briggs looked at the financial data for each of the states and compiled a list of the 10 states that will rob you blind. The data they looked at, in addition to the cost of living, was:

real estate prices

taxes

traffic ticket fees

parking ticket fees

car registration fees

"It's like at some point these states forgot that they work for the people." - World According to Briggs

It's probably no surprise that Washington ranked on the list, given our cost of living. But instead of #8 - which would match with the data - Washington came in at #5.

Why Washington was ranked #5 in most expensive states

World According to Briggs offered the following insight when it comes to Washington's place on their list:

The median home price in the state is $615,412

One of the highest sales taxes in the nation, due to a lack of state income tax

High infraction fees

A high average tax burden at 8.4%

To live comfortably, they argue, your average yearly income needs to be about $123,625 ($250,000 in Seattle). Pardon me a moment while I weep at my paycheck.

While they didn't mention it, another problem is gas prices: we're the third most expensive in the country.

What states ranked higher than Washington for living expenses?

World According to Briggs rated these next states higher than Washington, so at least you know we're not the most expensive in the lower 48.

#4: New York, "the crown jewel of expensive living." No surprise: New York has ranked as the 4th most expensive state in the nation.

#3: Massachusetts, "where everything costs more but at least you get to freeze in style." It's also one of the worst states to retire.

#2: California, "a frickin' nightmare when it comes to your wallet." A monthly average of over $4,000 is what you'll need to get by.

#1: Hawaii, "paradise is expensive." Absolutely the most expensive place to live in the United States.

Is it worth living in Washington State?

Honestly, that's a question you'll have to answer for yourself: quality of life isn't something you can put a monetary figure on. If you have family, friends, great job opportunities, and so on here in Washington, you're likely willing to suffer a lighter wallet.

If you're considering moving to Washington, though, make sure you weigh that decision carefully - including finances. While we have a nice minimum wage, you're going to also be paying a lot extra on things like gas, groceries, and rent.

Watch the full breakdown from World According to Briggs here, or keep scrolling to learn more about the places in Washington that excel as places to live despite the cost.

