Douglas County Port Commissioner Jim Huffman is seeking another term. Huffman has represented District 1 since 1994.

During his tenure, he points to several of the Port's accomplishments during his tenure, including development of the Pangborn Business Park, sewer extension to the airport and adjacent properties and recruitment of the Sabey Corporation Data Center.

Huffman's goal for another six-year term is to create more economic opportunity for family wage jobs through public/private cooperation and partnerships and growing the Douglas County tax base.

Huffman is the President of the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board of Directors. He retired as an environmental and regulatory contract manager with Chelan PUD and served with the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam war.

Chelan County Port Commissioner Donn Etherington has also announced his re-election bid.

Filing week for candidates is May 5th through 9th.