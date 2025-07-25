UPDATE 12:30PM

Repairs are complete and the KPQ broadcast signal at 560AM is now restored. We apologize for the inconvenience but the signal interruption was outside our control.

ORIGINAL POST

The broadcast signal for NewsRadio 560 KPQ has been interrupted by a likely break in the transmission line between the KPQ studio in down Wenatchee and the transmitter site off of Hawley Street.

Technicians are tracing the fault location so repairs can be completed to allow the signal at AM 560 to be restored. There is not an accurate estimate available as to when repairs will be complete, but the request has been placed at the highest priority.

WHERE CAN I FIND KPQ PROGRAMMING?

In the interim, KPQ programming is heard on FM101.7 and through our streaming service on KPQ.com or the KPQ app. Listeners can also listen to the live stream on your smart speaker.

We apologize for the inconvenience and plan to resume broadcasting on our main signal as soon as possible.