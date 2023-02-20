Lawsuit Filed Over 2021 Crash Involving Douglas County Deputy

There's now a lawsuit from a driver who was hit by a Douglas County deputy in November of 2021.

Court documents say officer Steven Groseclose was responding to a crime while headed northbound on SR 28 when he drove through a red light at Eastmont Avenue and hit Matthew Michelsen, who had a green light.

The lawsuit claims Groseclose failed to drive with due regard for public safety and did not follow Douglas County Sheriff's Office policies and procedures for emergency response.

The suit seeks monetary damages for Michelsen, which would be determined at trial.

Douglas County and officer Groseclose are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed on Feb. 7 in Chelan County Superior Court.

The lawsuit claims Michelsen suffered severe injuries in the crash and continues to suffer from severe physical pain. It states he has suffered mental and emotional distress, and sustained past wage loss and loss of future earning capacity.

The suit asks for reimbursement for court costs and attorney's fees as well as compensation with interest for medical expenses and other out of pocket expenses.

It waives Michelsen's physician/patient privilege over 90 days, but forbids the defendants from contacting his doctor's without his knowledge.

Michelsen initially filed for damages in Douglas county in February of 2022.