The Chelan County Sheriff's Department Chief Ryan Moody says a Detective has contacted the FBI in the investigation into a hoax call reporting an armed robbery at a Leavenworth business on Monday.

At 1:35pm, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to The Loft Bar & Grill at 843 Front St in Leavenworth. The 911 caller claimed to be with a security monitoring company employee and was watching a live video feed of three armed individuals inside the business attempting to break into a safe.

Nearby businesses wer evacuated and officers surrounded the building with assistance from the Washington State Patrol and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Get our free mobile app

After about 90 minutes, the call was determined to be a prank. A search of the building revealed no one was inside and the evacuations were lifted and businesses on Front Street were reopened\ about 2:45pm.

Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating the incident in order to identify the person who made the call.

Moody says the probe is trying to detrmine the motive behind the call. "Is it a dry run or something or is it someone sitting in their basement getiing excited over seeing us respond and being able to manipulate us. We don't have any information that it's one or the other".

No other break ins or crimes have been reported during the incident that the hoax might have served as a ruse to draw law enforcement out of the area, according to Moody.

Chief Moody says the Leavenworth establishment has been the target of a previous threat called into authorities.

"This is the first time this sort of thing has happened. In the past, I know the same business was targeted for a bomb scare and we've had our fair share of bomb scares in Leavenworth".

In December 2022, a man told RiverCom dispatchers he planned to bring a rifle and a bomb to the Loft Bar & Grill, resulting in an evacuation and shelter in place order while the restaurant was swept for any signs of a bomb.

In October of last year, a man texted a message that claimed a bomb in a backpack was placed at the Rhein Haus Restaurant in Leavenworth. Nothing suspicious was found and the text message was traced to a West Virginia location. The threat was considered not to be credible but the investigation is still open.

Yet another bomb threat was made in Leavenworth in March 2022, according to KPQ archives.