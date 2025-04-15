Two Leavenworth Men Receive Sentencing for Child Pornography

Two separate Leavenworth men receive their prison sentences for child pornography cases.

A Chelan County judge sentenced 55-year-old Michael Ross to six years in prison, while 26-year-old Khayman Matthews received a 34-month sentence.

Ross has been in jail since February 2023. Sheriff's detectives said he shared child sexual abuse material online. Ross pled guilty in February to three counts of child porn distribtution plus a criminal mischief charge.

Matthews pled guilty to two counts of child porn possession and has been in jail since 2023 after gathering explicit images of children from the internet.