Leavenworth City Councilmember Carolyn Wilson Passed Away

Leavenworth City Council member Carolyn Wilson has passed away at the age of 72 last weekend.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris confirmed that her cause of death was due to natural causes. A neighbor found her in her home on Sunday after Wilson missed her rehearsal.

Wilson was elected to city council position #4 in 2002 and remained on the council until her passing. Wilson was a California native who moved to Leavenworth in 1997.

Mayor Carl Florea issued the following statement after hearing news of her passing:

"The city has lost one of its shining lights this week in the passing of councilmember Carolyn Wilson," Florea wrote. "Her love and commitment to this community are second to none our thoughts and prayers are with her family as they mourn her loss even as they celebrate the amazing gift of her life"

She held a B.A. in Political Science and Earth Science from Pacific Lutheran University, along with serving as a Tribal Police Officer on the Miwuk Reservation in California.

Wilson is known for her acting and directing at Leavenworth Summer Theater and for recently starring in "Unsettled" with Dangerous Women.

The city of Leavenworth has yet to replace her position on city council.