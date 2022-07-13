Leavenworth City Hall Welcomes Matthew Selby as New City Administrator

Leavenworth City Hall welcomes Matthew "Selby" Selby as the new city administrator.

Since former city administrator Ana Cortez quit back in November, 2021, the city administrator position has been left empty.

Selby has prior experience as an Interim Assistant City Manager for Yakima and has municipal experience from when he was based in Ashton, Massachusetts.

The city decided to go with Selby due to his experience with housing issues and working with smaller tourist cities.

"He has a passion for what we're doing here and our tourism and making it sustainable for our residents, as well as continuing to sustain the economic engine that we have with our tourism," Communications Analyst Christie Voos said.

The new City admin will be starting on August 1st, picking up some of Mayor Carl Florea's responsibilities, which includes leading the Osborn site project.