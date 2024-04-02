Two Men Arrested In Connection To Burglaries In Leavenworth Area

Two suspects face charges including trafficking in stolen property after Chelan County deputies say they burglarized construction sites and businesses around Leavenworth.

Deputies say 27-year-old Mikulas Machacek of Leavenworth and 25-year-old Kalani Heiser of Lynnwood stole about $27,000 in tools from a job site near Tumwater Dam and $15,000 in tools from a Leavenworth construction company.

They arrested Machacek after they say they purchased some of the stolen tools from him on Facebook Marketplace. After getting a search warrant for his residence, they recovered approximately $24,000 in tools from the Tumwater Dam burglary and two other commercial burglaries in King County.

During the search, they also learned that a neighbor of Machacek had his Ford F-250 truck stolen a couple of days earlier. That truck was then recovered by Bellevue Police at an apartment complex in Bellevue.

Deputies say that during interviews it was revealed Machacek was with Heiser the night of the burglaries in Leavenworth.

Chelan County detectives say they worked with police in King County and discovered Heiser was living at the same apartment complex in Bellevue, where the stolen F-250 was recovered.

Investigators developed probable cause Heiser was storing the tools stolen from the construction company in Leavenworth.

A search warrant was served at Heiser’s apartment, and he was arrested for burglary second degree and an outstanding felony warrant.

Deputies say the search of Heiser's apartment turned up tools from both the construction company burglary and the Tumwater Dam burglary. In addition, they say they found two stolen handguns from a different burglary in Bellevue, a sawed-off shotgun, and an improvised explosive device.

Deputies say the complete investigation led to the recovery of approximately $50,000 worth of stolen property.

Machacek and Heiser are currently in the Chelan County jail.

Machacek is charged with first-degree possession and first-degree trafficking of stolen property and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Heiser is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and trafficking of stolen property with a bond of $20,000.