A Leavenworth man is dead and two others have injuries following a two-vehicle accident near Stevens Pass on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 2 a few miles west of Merritt when 68-year-old Donald R. Anderson attempted an illegal U-turn on his motorcycle and was struck by a trailing motorhome driven by 75-year-old James L. Wheeler of Arlington.

Anderson was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Wheeler and his lone passenger, 76-year-old Patricia A. Wheeler of Arlington, were both injured and transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth for treatment.

Troopers say it's still unknown if impairment played a role in the collision, which blocked the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours while investigators worked the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.