Leavenworth Residents Invited to Second Quarterly Community Engagement Night to Discuss City Projects

The City of Leavenworth is inviting community members to their second Quarterly Community Engagement Night on Jan. 31.

Postcard invitations will be given to Leavenworth residents, business owners, and employees prior to the event. The event will take place at the Festhalle on 1001 Front St., Leavenworth on Tuesday, Jan. 31 between 5-8 p.m.

City of Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos says pizza, snacks, and childcare will be provided for those who attend.

City employees will be available to discuss the following city projects:

Indoor Community Pool Options

Front Street Closure Survey Results

Phase 2 of the Pine Street Roundabout project at Chumstick Hwy and Fir Street

City Water System Plan Update

City Snow Removal Policy

They will also discuss projects the city is working on with other local agencies, which include the following:

Community Composting with Winton Manufacturing & Waste Loop

Patient & Family Advisory Committee Info with Cascade Medical

To learn more visit this link.