Leavenworth Residents Invited to Second Quarterly Community Engagement Night to Discuss City Projects
The City of Leavenworth is inviting community members to their second Quarterly Community Engagement Night on Jan. 31.
Postcard invitations will be given to Leavenworth residents, business owners, and employees prior to the event. The event will take place at the Festhalle on 1001 Front St., Leavenworth on Tuesday, Jan. 31 between 5-8 p.m.
City of Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos says pizza, snacks, and childcare will be provided for those who attend.
City employees will be available to discuss the following city projects:
- Indoor Community Pool Options
- Front Street Closure Survey Results
- Phase 2 of the Pine Street Roundabout project at Chumstick Hwy and Fir Street
- City Water System Plan Update
- City Snow Removal Policy
They will also discuss projects the city is working on with other local agencies, which include the following:
- Community Composting with Winton Manufacturing & Waste Loop
- Patient & Family Advisory Committee Info with Cascade Medical
To learn more visit this link.