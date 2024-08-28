Leavenworth Touts Newly Reopened, Disabled-Friendly Playground

City of Leavenworth

The City of Leavenworth is touting a newly reopened playground on the site of the long-shuttered Osborn Elementary School.

According to a Leavenworth press release, playground renovations were funded partly by an ARPA grant. The cost of equipment, installation and "pour-in-place rubber surfacing" amounted to just shy of $1 million.

Officials are hailing the playground as more "accessible," "inclusive" and "welcoming" than what came before it. Mayor Carl Florea is quoted in the press release as reaffirming a citywide commitment to "passive and active recreation spaces" where "working families of all types can thrive."

"The playground is fully wheelchair-accessible," explains City Administrator Matthew Selby. "There's a two- to five-year-old play structure that is also fully wheelchair-accessible; that means it has wide ramps to get on the playground."

"There's also a roller slide for children with cochlear implants who typically have audio issues when they're on plastic slides, as well as a sensory dome for autistic children that touches on their audiovisual and tactile senses."

"We have a product called the 'inclusive whirl,' which is a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round. And at the swings, there are larger bucket seats that are fully enclosed for disabled children."

Even better, this is a "multi-generational" playground, with exercise equipment for adults and seniors.

Resident feedback was solicited via public surveys. A Neighborhood Playground Committee was then convened to iron out the details.

"A couple of years ago, we established these quarterly community engagement nights where we not only showcase city projects; we invite community partners to meet with the community as well," Selby says.

"Back in May 2023, we had a table at this event recruiting volunteers for the Neighborhood Playground Committee."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday morning at 9:00. City leaders and Neighborhood Playground Committeepeople will gather at the intersection of Birch and Orchard Streets.

