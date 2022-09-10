Level 3 Evacuation Notice for Residents Near Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish

State fire mobilization is currently underway as firefighters work on containing the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish.

The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday morning around 5 a.m. and currently sits at 2,000 acres. A Type 2 Incident Management team has been issued for this fire.

A Level 3 Evacuation Notice (Go Now) was issued around Baring. A Level 2 Evacuation Notice (Get Ready) was given for those who live east of Index to Eagle falls.

US 2 is closed from milepost 31.7 to milepost 49. The road is only open to people evacuating.

Approximately 300 to 400 homes are currently at risk.

Cause of the fire is currently under investigation.