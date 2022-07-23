Link Transit’s New Vinyl Bus Wraps Commemorate Festival of Flight Event

Link Transit will be wrapping their buses in a new vinyl wrap that will feature eight designs inspired by Pangborn’s Festival of Flight event on August 6.

Link Transit will unveil the new design at 9:30 a.m. on August 6 during opening ceremonies and will be on display until 3 p.m.. 

The wrap was designed by Pullman artist David C. Hoyt, who based their design off of Clyde Pangborn’s 1931 transpacific flight. 

Hoyt will be collaborating with Mary Big Bull-Lewis and Rob Lewis at R Digital Design for the other designs, which features fruit, regional, and geographical history.

Pangborn’s Festival of Flight is a free event, with airplane tours, food vendors and other family-friendly activities. 

Doors open at 9 a.m. at Pangborn Airport in East Wenatchee.

