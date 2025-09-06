Lower Sugarloaf Fire Now Over 9,000 Acres With No Containment

It's taken less than a week for the Lower Sugarloaf Fire to grow from a spark to a full-fledged conflagration on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Chelan County.

The blaze, which is centered 12 miles east of Leavenworth on the Wenatchee River Ranger District, was ignited by a lightning strike on Aug. 31 and is now listed at 9,077 acres with 0% containment.

After a week of highly-unfavorable weather, which included both Extreme Heat and Red Flag Warnings over the fire zone, incident managers had hoped to get a break this weekend with cooler and wetter conditions. However, the National Weather Service Office in Spokane has issued another Red Flag Warning which will go into effect at 4 p.m. today and is currently scheduled to last until 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Forecasters say the Warning has been issued due to a threat of thunderstorms which could touch off new wildfires in the National Forest, as well as gusty winds that could rapidly spread both new fire starts and those which are already burning.

Fire managers are calling today a "critical weather day" for fire behavior, which they have termed as "very dynamic" over the past six days, and say their efforts on Saturday will be heavily focused on structure protection, as well as employing several strategies to prevent the inferno from getting any further out of control.

Yesterday, easterly winds pushed the flames further into the French Corral area, where crews worked at a fever pace to protect structures and secure fire lines.

Meanwhile, in the Dry Creek area on the fire's west/southwest edge, firefighters successfully reduced the intensity and spread of the blaze and also strengthened fire lines.

Officials say the fire is still active around its entire perimeter and it will likely be several more days before any containment level can be achieved.

Today, crews will be active securing fire lines in the Indian and Tillicum Creek drainages, along with Moe and Roaring Ridges, protecting a corridor of powerlines along the fire's southern flank, and working to ensure that the flames don't reach the Chumstick Highway.

Map showing the footprint of the Lower Sugarloaf Fire as of Sept. 6 (photo credit: U.S. Forest Service) Map showing the footprint of the Lower Sugarloaf Fire as of Sept. 6 (photo credit: U.S. Forest Service) loading...

Level 3 "Leave Now!" evacuation notices remain in effect in the Ardenvoir area for all residents above and including 427 Mad River Road, while a Level 2 "Be Ready" notice is still in place for all residents below and including 426 Mad River Road, as well as Arden Road, Mill Street, Moe Ridge Road, Red Hill Road, River Road, and Two River Road.

Level 2 notices also continue in the Plain area, including for the upper portion of the Chumstick Highway; Merry Canyon, Second Creek and Dry Creek; Little Chumstick; and Moon Canyon.

There are also numerous locations which remain on a Level 1 Fire Advisory, including Nahahum Canyon; Indian Rock Lane; Olalla Canyon from milepost 1 up; Hay Canyon from the end of the pavement up; Derby Canyon Road above and including #9088; both sides of Entiat River Road from Roaring Creek Road to the terminus of Entiat River Road; Mud Creek; Roaring Creek Road; the east side of Chumstick Highway from Eagle Creek to Little Chumstick including all spurs and driveways; and Deep Creek Road.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is still asking the public to stay off Entiat River Road unless they are a resident or have official business that requires its use, since the road is currently serving as a vital artery for those who are evacuating and apparatus that are involved in fighting the fire.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service are also asking the public to avoid the Mad River Trail System; the Tommy Creek and Tyee areas; French Corral; Pine Flats Campground; Merry and Derby Canyons; Derby, Eagle, Second, and Van Creeks; and the vicinity of Chumstick Mountain.

Smoke impacts from the fire have worsened remarkably over the past 36 hours, and have driven air quality indexes in the Wenatchee, Upper Wenatchee, and Entiat Valleys to "Unhealthy" levels, as an Air Quality Alert persists for much of the region.

The filthy air has also prompted the postponement of numerous community events, including many school football games and soccer matches, along with other outdoor activities, which have also been relocated to areas as far as 100 miles away or more where air quality readings are less hazardous.

There are currently 307 personnel assigned to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire, as well as 26 engines; 8 water tenders; 3 dozers; and 2 helicopters. Fixed-wing retardant drops originating from Moses Lake are also being employed when possible, but many have been grounded due to the heavy smoke.

There have been no reports of any structures being damaged or destroyed by the blaze thus far, and no injuries have been reported.