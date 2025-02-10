LUNA Needs a Home; Wenatchee Pet of the Week

Luna is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society of the Week

Say hello to Luna, the White German Shepherd mix and the Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week.

Luna is a sweet girl with a heart of gold, and she absolutely loves people.  The WVHS says she is well-behaved on a leash and weighs 60 pounds.

Luna is looking for a home without cats, small animals, or livestock, and she will need well-fenced, secure backyard or lots of neighborhood walks.

If you think Luna might be a good fit for your family, come meet her at the WVHS Shelter, located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee.  Call the shelter for any questions at (509) 662-9577

Luna

  • Breed: White German Shepherd
  • Age: 2 Years Old
  • Sex: Female
  • Animal ID: WVHS-A-28677

The WVHS shelter is daily from 12:30pm to 5:30pm except for Wednesday, when the shelter is closed, but can meet for adoptions by appointment.

