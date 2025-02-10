Say hello to Luna, the White German Shepherd mix and the Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week.

Luna is a sweet girl with a heart of gold, and she absolutely loves people. The WVHS says she is well-behaved on a leash and weighs 60 pounds.

Luna is looking for a home without cats, small animals, or livestock, and she will need well-fenced, secure backyard or lots of neighborhood walks.

If you think Luna might be a good fit for your family, come meet her at the WVHS Shelter, located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee. Call the shelter for any questions at (509) 662-9577

Luna

Breed: White German Shepherd

Age: 2 Years Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: WVHS-A-28677

The WVHS shelter is daily from 12:30pm to 5:30pm except for Wednesday, when the shelter is closed, but can meet for adoptions by appointment.