Man Accused Of Stalking, Threatening To Kill Ex In Moses Lake

A Pasco man is in jail for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend at a Moses Lake motel and vandalizing her vehicle.

The Moses Lake Police Department says 46-year-old Randy Paul Pepper was arrested by officers with the Pasco Police Department and booked into the Grant County Jail.

Investigators say Pepper violated an active no-contact order when he approached her at the motel in the 2800 block of Driggs Drive on April 25.

The victim reportedly told police that Pepper threatened to kill her and had tampered with her vehicle by removing the drain plug from its oil pan.

Pepper is facing charges of several domestic violence crimes, including felony harassment - making threats to kill, stalking, and violation of a no-contact order, in addition to charges of assault and intimidation.

He remains in custody at the Grant County Jail pending arraignment and further court appearances.