Man Arrested After Fleeing From Police In Stolen Vehicle Near Peshastin

A Westside man is in jail after police say he fled from them in a stolen vehicle in Chelan County on Monday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says troopers attempted to pull over an SUV on U.S. Highway 2 near Peshastin at around 9 a.m., but the driver refused to stop and fled.

Slick roadways and snowy weather conditions prompted troopers not to pursue the SUV, which was later discovered wrecked on U.S. Highway 97 about a mile up Blewett Pass.

Troopers say the vehicle had crashed into and damaged Washington State Department of Transportation property and the driver had fled the scene on foot, leaving a rifle inside the SUV.

Deputies from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office were called into assist and used a K9 unit to locate the driver, 19-year-old Stephen Demore Thomas of Kent, and get him to surrender without incident.

Thomas was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges including possessing a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms, drug possession, and hit-and-run.

The incident closed a portion of State Route 97 for approximately 30 minutes.