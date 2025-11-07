Man Arrested For Possessing “Ghost Gun” On Halloween In Ellensburg

A Western Washington man was arrested in Kittitas County after police say they discovered a "ghost gun" in his possession on the night of Halloween.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 20-year-old Carimyne Francisco Aguirre of Kent was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by Ellensburg Police officers for speeding and making an illegal lane change in the 400 block of East University Way at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Court documents indicate officers noticed numerous open containers of alcoholic beverages inside the car, including at Aguirre's feet, and that he was making concerted efforts to limit their view inside the glove box when asked to provide the vehicle's registration and insurance information.

Despite their limited view, officers reportedly glimpsed what appeared to be a handgun inside the glove compartment and asked for permission to search the vehicle.

When Aguirre and the other occupants refused, a search warrant was obtained and a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a replica 9mm pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition that was seized as evidence.

A further examination revealed that the weapon is what's commonly known as a "ghost gun," since it was manufactured without a serial number in order to render it untraceable.

Although no one inside the vehicle claimed ownership of the gun, including Aguirre, he was arrested for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

At his initial appearance in Kittitas County Superior Court on Monday, Aguirre's defense team assured Judge Chris Herion that DNA analysis of the gun will clearly show that it did not belong to Aguirre, who has previous convictions for domestic violence harassment and vehicle prowling - both misdemeanors.

Herion ordered Aguirre's bail to be set at $5,000. His arraignment was scheduled for Thursday and he has since been released from jail.