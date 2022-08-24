Man Flown to Hospital From Rollover Crash in Grant County

A man is hospitalized from a single vehicle crash near Mattwa Tuesday evening at about 6:30.

Troopers say a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by 44-year-old Silverino Basurto Sanchez of Mattawa was traveling southbound on SR 243 when is left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.

He was flown to Providence St. Joseph's Hospital in Chewelah with injuries. His condition is not known.

Troopers listed the cause of the crash as "driving with wheels of the roadway."