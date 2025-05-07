Man Found Dead By Ellensburg Police After Reported Domestic Dispute

Police in Kittitas County are investigating after a man was found dead at a residence in Ellensburg on Tuesday.

The Ellensburg Police Department says officers responded to the home on East Tacoma Avenue after reports of gunfire during a domestic dispute and discovered the deceased male at the property.

Investigators say no one else was injured or killed and have yet to name the deceased individual nor if any suspects have been identified or arrested in connection to his death.

Officials say the incident appears to have been isolated and there is no danger to the general public.