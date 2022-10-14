Man Gets 6 Years For June Bomb Threat At Chelan County Courthouse

A 35-year-old East Wenatchee man will serve a six-year term in federal prison after admitting he called in a bomb scare to the Chelan County Courthouse in June.

Wenatchee Police think Nicholas Henry Fulcher made the threat in order to avoid appearing in court on a charge he assaulted a nurse at Central Washington Hospital.

Fulcher ended up pleading guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday (4th Degree Assault) in the case involving the nurse, while also pleading guilty to making the bomb threat.

His six-year sentence covers both cases.

Fulcher's bomb threat led to the complete shutdown of all Chelan County operations for the day, as well a partial evacuation of the county jail.

The sentence handed down by Judge Travis Brandt included 70 months in prison and 12 months of supervised probation.

Fulcher’s standard sentencing range for the offense was 63-80 months in prison, if there are 10 previous felony convictions.

Court records indicate Fulcher had 10 previous felony convictions dating back to 2001, including 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Robbery and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.