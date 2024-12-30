Man Jailed After Hitting Police Car In Moses Lake

A man is in jail after he allegedly led officers on a low-speed pursuit and struck a police car while intoxicated on Friday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 11:15 p.m. when deputies observed a slow-moving vehicle with its hazard lights engaged on Patton Boulevard in Moses Lake.

The car was rolling on two flat tires and smoke was billowing from its front end as deputies tried blocking its path, but the driver wouldn't stop and bumped into the patrol car while attempting to go around it.

The driver, 32-year-old Abel Valdez of Moses Lake, then bailed out of the vehicle at the intersection of West Craig Street and Larson Boulevard and attempted to flee on foot, ignoring deputies' commands to stop.

He was eventually subdued with a Taser, arrested, and booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of felony eluding, making threats to kill, DUI, and driving with a suspended license.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says speeds never exceeding 20 mph during the pursuit, and damage to the patrol vehicle were minimal.