A domestic violence suspect is fighting for their life at a Seattle-area hospital after police say he shot himself in the head on Saturday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 11000 block of Road G Northwest near Ephrata at around 10 p.m.

After arriving at the scene, investigators learned that a 44-year-old man had allegedly held a shotgun to his 55-year-old female domestic partner's head during a heated argument.

The woman managed to escape, while the man turned the weapon on himself and fired a single shot to his head.

He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where his current condition is unavailable, but it's believed his injuries are severe.

The woman’s name is being withheld in accordance with law enforcement standards related to the release of victim information, while the man's name is not being released since he has not been charged with any crimes.