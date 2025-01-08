The Chelan County Public Works Department is preparing for one of it's high priority projects with an open house for the residents in Manson who will see the direct benfit.

The public living near the Totem Pole Road improvement project are invited to get details and give feedback at the meeting January 16th.

The project will improve safety on Totem Pole Road by adding sidewalks, widening the road and shoulders and improve drainage issues.

The narrow road is considered too dangerous for students to walk or ride bikes to or from nearby schools so many are bussed or driven. Open drainage culverts are often overwhelmed with storm runoff into Lake Chelan.

Chelan County spokesperson Jill Fitzsimmons says the project has been planned since 2017 "This is a project that Public Works has been working on for a number of years now and looking forward to get funding so we can get started. We now have the funding secured for Phase 1 so that means we can kick off the project in it looks like in spring 2026" Fitzsimmons said.

According to the Totem Pole Road project website, Phase I construction will include reconstruction improvements to the drainage network from Lake Chelan near Pedoi Street and north up Harris Avenue.

Totem Pole Road will be widened from Main Street to Furey Street, with wider shoulders and sidewalks. The width of the roadway will be increased from 18 feet to 28 feet.

A second phase is contingent upon securing necessary funding and would extend the safety improvements. Phas II is still considered a priority under the Chelan County 6 Year Transportation Program and once funding is secured, a further look at traffic patterns and communty input will be gathered.

The total cost of the project is approximately $8 million.

Funding secured for Phase I;

State funding: $1,830,000

Federal funding: $2,000,000

Washington Department of Ecology (stormwater improvements): $168,750

Local residents are encouraged to attend the drop-in open house from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Manson High School.

